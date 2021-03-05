As we've seen over the past years, partnerships between brands and Hip-Hop artists have been absolutely insane. Travis Scott made major waves throughout 2020 with his McDonald's and PlayStation brand partnerships, and artists like Tay Keith have followed in La Flame's footsteps and established great relationships with corporations. One of the more low-key and creative sponshorships of 2020, however, was Lil Yachty's collaboration with beloved cereal brand Reese's Puffs.

Following the deluxe reissue of his fourth studio album Lil Boat 3, Yachty took to Instagram late last year to share with his followers the exciting news that he had gotten his own Reese's Puffs cereal box. Months later, Lil Yachty has now revealed that his partnership with Reese's Puffs is even more special than fans may have previously thought.

In the picture, four varying Reese's Puffs boxes are shown, each with its own split picture of the "Flex Up" rapper. Yachty touches on this unique aspect, stating, "I wanted my collab with @reesespuffs to be ultra-collectible. Only the most dedicated are gonna be able find all the boxes to put this poster together."

The reveal that Yachty's cereal boxes were designed to be permanently collected is interesting, and his recent Instagram post is bound to inspire fans of the Quality Control artist to hit their local grocery stores to see if they can collect all four of the Reese's Puffs cereal boxes.