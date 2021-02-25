Travis Scott's efforts with Nike and Jordan Brand have been well-received over the past three years, as the artist continues to deliver some incredibly dope shoes. One of those sneakers was the Olive Air Jordan 6 which dropped a while back, in limited numbers. His Jordan 6 was immediately teased in some other colorways, including yellow, which was a one-of-one that ended up being gifted to Offset. Now, another La Flame Air Jordan 6 is being shown off, but in a new colorway: "British Khaki."

In a post from the Instagram sneaker account @wavegod_thelegend, we got a fresh look at this new colorway, albeit in the grade school version. as you can see, the shoe is covered in brown suede, all whole red details are found throughout. There is a stash pocket near the cuff, as well as a zipper on the opposite side, which gives these a nice tactical look.

Fans have been waiting on a new shoe from Scott for a while now and these are shaping up to be another great release. More photos will be coming down the pipeline soon, all while this shoe is pegged to be released in the Spring of this year.

Let us know your thoughts on the shoe, in the comments below.