Fellow 2016 XXL Freshmen Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert were once seemingly close friends, having shared the spotlight together on one of the most iconic XXL Freshmen cyphers in recent years. However, over the past year or so, things haven't been the smoothest between the former SoundCloud rappers, with many fans pointing to the fact that both of them have been romantically tied to City Girls’ JT.

Last month, it appeared that Yachty and Uzi had moved past their drama when Uzi said that he was cool with the Lil Boat rapper, but a recent Instagram post from DJ Vlad hinted that the two rappers weren’t friends after all. DJ Vlad claimed that in Yachty's surprise phone call appearance on the latest episode of The No Jumper Show, the Atlanta artist had ruled out any possibility of patching things up with Lil Uzi Vert. Yachty quickly caught wind of Vlad's post and subsequently took to Twitter to sound off on the veteran interviewer, alluding to rumors that DJ Vlad is in cahoots with the FBI.

DJ Vlad noticed Yachty's bold tweet and decided to come back at the rapper with a tweet of his own, and soon the two public figures were going back and forth on Twitter.

You can check out the full No Jumper episode below, in which the phone interview with Lil Yachty appears towards the end of the video. Do you think that Lil Yachty was alluding to pressure with Uzi or was he simply trying to not touch on the subject publicly?