Many woke up this morning to the tragic news that Juice WRLD (born Jarad Anthony Higgins) had passed away at only 21 years old. According to TMZ, he suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago's Midway airport on Sunday morning. Witnesses saw him spitting up blood before paramedics arrived. He was reportedly conscious on his way to this hospital, but ultimately didn't make it once he arrived.

Fans were eager to see where Juice WRLD's career would lead. The Chicago artist scored a huge hit with "Lucid Dreams", which was posted on his SoundCloud in 2017 and appeared on his debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, in 2018. He proved that he would only continue to grow and impress when he shared his sophomore effort, Death Race For Love, this year.

The hip hop community is surely still processing Juice WRLD's death, but many have shared their initial reactions on social media. DJ Akademiks tweeted about how he was supposed to see Juice this weekend. Ski Mask the Slump God is taking the news hard, as he's in disbelief over losing another close friend. Most of the messages express shock and sadness, but some people took a shot at detailing Juice WRLD's talent, impact and importance in their lives.

Read the tributes below and feel free to share what Juice WRLD meant to you in the comments. R.I.P.