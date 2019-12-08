At only 21 years of age, Juice WRLD is dead. The talented artist from Chicago passed this morning after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport, as reported by TMZ.

Juice WRLD had reportedly just exited a flight from California to Chicago when, while walking through the airport, he collapsed and began to suffer a seizure. By the time paramedics reached the scene, law enforcement sources told TMZ that he was bleeding from the mouth.

Friends, family, and fans from around the world are reacting to the news in real-time as they learn of the tragic incident. Friend, collaborator and fellow rapper, Ski Mask the Slump God sent out a number of tweets today reading, "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," "BRUH AT THIS FUCKING POINT TAKE ME TOO," "HE CANT BE GONE!," "They Keep Taking My Brothers From Me Bruhhhhhhhhhhhhh," followed by a screenshot of the two laughing together on facetime.

Fans are leaving condolences such as "I’m so sorry ski😣😣," "Fucking love you ski stay strong please ❤️❤️," and more in the replies.

Juice WRLD is one of several remarkably talented artists to pass at a young age in recent years. XXXTentacion, another close friend of Ski Mask, was shot and killed on June 18, 2018, and just a few months later, Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018.

