It was with great sadness that we reported earlier this morning that Juice WRLD (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) has passed away at 21. According to TMZ, he suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago's Midway airport on Sunday morning. Witnesses saw him spitting up blood before paramedics arrived. He was reportedly conscious on his way to this hospital, but ultimately didn't make it once he arrived.

The hip hop community and Juice WRLD's fans are still processing this information. As people are prone to grieve publicly on social media, many have started sending out tributes to the beloved artist. A particularly painful message came from DJ Akademiks, who detailed his last conversation with Juice this week. "RIP Juice... I was suppose to link wit him this weekend," Akademiks tweeted. "I feel so guilty that our last phone call I told him I would call him back then didn’t cuz I said 'imma see u this weekend.'"

A bunch of devastating posts are sure to follow, but everyone try to keep your spirits up and remember the light that Juice WRLD brought to us. We're all lucky to have witnessed his immense talent, even if it was for a short while.