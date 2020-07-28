We haven't heard much from Future and girlfriend Lori Harvey lately. Months ago, the rapper and model were the talk of the blogs as they posed together on social media and went on lavish, luxury trips together to celebrate her birthday in style. Lori continues to heat up the Gram with her photos and while Future hasn't posted much about his private life, he did offer up a tweet on Monday (July 27) that hinted how he may be spoiling his leading lady.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Buy her a Patek if u love her 😘," Future wrote, speaking of Patek Philippe SA, the luxury watch and clock brand. With as much as he reportedly spent on her Montego Bay, Jamaica birthday vacation, we're sure a Patek or two is just a drop in the bucket. However, Lil Yachty decided to answer Future's call and said he may not feel as deeply about his lady if that's where the bar is set.

"Ugh I was so on the fence about if I loved her or not... but I guess I finally now know.. that I do not. Lmao," he jokingly tweeted along with Future's original message. Y'all out here buying Patek's for your significant others to prove your love?