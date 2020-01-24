Lori Harvey rang in her 23rd birthday this year with possibly the most lit trip to Jamaica. The formerly certified "City Girl" rented out a whole mansion and was accompanied by her new boo, Future, to the sunny spot, along with her newly established girl squad, which included G Herbo's girlfriend and Fabolous' stepdaughter, Taina Williams. Though the trip had to come to an end at some point, Lori has ensured that the memories will live on forever, teasing an upcoming movie she made to document the events of her birthday blowout. While she comes down from her Jamaica high, Lori joined Taina for dinner on Thursday night and showed off their new icy assets in this process.

Lori posted a story on Instagram flaunting her and Taina's matching Amy Sehab rings, tagging Taina and writing "Wife Life." Obviously, this is just an affectionate caption, but it was rumoured recently that Future had plans to make Lori his wife, after one of his alleged baby mamas claimed that he had told her he was going to marry Lori. So far, this has not proven to be true, but who knows what the future (or, for that matter, Future) has in store. Though it's not certain that Future gifted Lori this piece of jewelry in particular, there could be a different ring on the horizon, perhaps of the engagement variety?