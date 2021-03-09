Another successful NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books, but not without scandals. The city of Atlanta lit up this past weekend as dozens of nightclub events were hosted by several of the hundreds of celebrities in town. We saw videos from just a few of the parties, as well as the not-so-pleasant occurrences from those looking for a come-up. There were a handful of photos floating around showing that while people were inside of the clubs, others were taking the tires off of their cars. Two people reportedly died over the weekend including rapper Chucky Trill who was reportedly shot and killed on a highway.

When there is a celebrity-centered event on the horizon, especially sports-related, models will do all they can to make sure they're seen. However, just because someone is flexing online doesn't mean they have the means to afford their travels, and often, people end up stranded. That's what was said to have happened to a woman who goes by "Yazz Theestallion."

“I went to Atlanta for all star weekend with $400 only booked a one way because I was waiting on my unemployment to pay my way back but they baited I need help surviving and making back home to New York please anything will help!!!” she wrote in her original GoFundMe post that has since been deleted. She asked for a goal of $1,500 and after making $1,600 with the help of over 50 donors, her post was taken down.

Lil Yachty couldn't help but draw attention to "Yazz" over on TikTok. "Why did you go? You shoulda stayed home. Anybody that want to help this poor girl, they shouldn't because you shoulda stayed home." Then, he decided to scream it for good measure. "You shoulda stayed home!" 50 Cent couldn't help himself and had to weigh in, as well, over on Instagram.

"Is this real [laughing emojis] or is somebody trying to pull some bullsh*t. LOL ALLSTAR weekend is over." Some have suggested that this was all a scam, but truthful or not, it made someone $1,600 richer. Check out the posts below.

I really broke the internet just being myself ð­Funny ððð Posted by Yazz TheeStallion on Monday, March 8, 2021

Y’all keep asking me if I’m okay ðI am perfectly fine idc bout these negative ass comments I am literally laughing with y’all . I done caught 50 cent Herbo and lil yatchy attention just from being a clownð Posted by Yazz TheeStallion on Monday, March 8, 2021

