Despite breaking out as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 roster a few years ago, Atlanta-based rapper Lil Wop hasn't found much success in recent years. There were reports that the artist was dropped from the label's roster when Gucci signed Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Enchanting, Big Scarr, and others as the new wave of 1017, but Lil Wop is fighting back those claims and telling his fans that it was his decision to leave.

Two weeks after coming out as bisexual in a belly-bearing crop top picture on Instagram, Lil Wop has rejoined the conversation, dissing Gucci Mane and calling him a "weirdo."

"I’m Not Signed To 1017. I Got Out My Contract With Them In 2018," said Wop on Twitter. "And I Don’t F*ck With Gucci Mane He’s A Weirdo!"



Prince Williams/Getty Images

His shots against his former label boss are surprising -- especially considering Wop also has an ice cream cone tattooed on his face... just like Gucci, his inspiration. They also arrive following Lil Wop's coming-out moment, telling his fans that he is a member of the LGBTQIA2+ community.

"I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls," said Wop before telling fans he wasn't hacked. "I’m not hacked sh*t. I’m gay idgaf what anybody think foreal."

What do you think about Lil Wop's recent comments about Gucci Mane? And what are your thoughts on Wop coming out as bisexual? Let us know in the comments.



