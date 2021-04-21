going relatively strong It's hard to keep track of Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's relationship timeline. They began dating out of the blue, it seemed, following Wayne's short-lived engagement to LaTecia Thomas. Over the past year, they've been going relatively strong until his sporadic support of Donald Trump. At that point, things seemed to take a sharp turn in his relationship as many speculated Bidot had called it quits.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

They've seemingly worked things out since then and yesterday on 4/20, a day you'd think Wayne would dedicate to smoking blunts and watching ESPN, he seemingly hinted that he and Denise Bidot tied the knot with a quote from Andre 3000. "Happiest man alive," he tweeted. "Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

Many didn't really know what to make of it including his own team. PageSix contacted Weezy's reps to confirm whether this is true but it seems they weren't even looped into Wayne's apparent marital plans. "We have no confirmation of that as of yet," a rep for Weezy said.

The couple confirmed that they were back together earlier this month which makes speculation of their marriage even more surprising. The couple were spotted together on vacation and Wayne later took to his own Instagram to show the waterfront view and a heart drawn in the sand with their names written inside of it.

