Did Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot just get married? It definitely seems like that much is possible judging from Tunechi's latest tweet.

The couple recently stepped back out after months of inactivity on social media, showing off their oceanside fun by drawing a heart in the sand and writing their names inside. At the time, fans were surprised to see that they were still dating after such a dramatic turn of events following Wayne's endorsement of former President Donald Trump. When he pledged his support for the former President, things turned ugly with his model girlfriend, who teased a breakup on her pages. Now, with Wayne's latest post, it seems like they either got engaged or married this week.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever," cryptically wrote the rapper on Twitter. "Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

We'll wait for confirmation that Denise Bidot is officially Denise Carter before sending any congratulatory messages but it definitely looks like we could be heading in that direction. As for Denise, she's currently not on any social media platforms so she hasn't spoken on this publicly.

Do you think Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot just got married?



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Previously, Wayne was married to Toya Johnson from 2004 to 2006. He was also previously engaged to singer Nivea and model La'Tecia Thomas. Wayne also has a son with actress Lauren London. Denise Bidot has said that she hadn't been in a relationship for ten years before meeting Wayne.