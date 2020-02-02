Whenever Lil Wayne talks about "Wayne's World", as he does on a song of the same name on his new Funeral LP, he's not just referencing the 90's cult classic film. He really lives in his own world. Weezy's detachment from pop culture became very apparent in an iconic excerpt from a 2016 New York Times interview. When asked whether he was keeping up with rap's new school, like Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Kodak Black, he responded, "I swear to God I didn’t know you were saying people’s names just now, so that should probably answer that question. I just do my own thing."

Wayne has been doing some press to promote his new album and he's once again revealing his cultural blindspots. While appearing on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's popular podcast, Drink Champs, he confessed that he thought 21 Savage was a whole group of rappers for a period of time. Wayne's daughter, Reginae, weighed in on this story making its rounds around the Web, confirming that her father is in fact that clueless when it comes to the mainstream.

Another hilarious moment in Weezy's Drink Champs interview that may have gone overlooked at first is when he exposes himself for not knowing about Kanye West's Sunday Service events. Ye has been bringing his Sunday Service choir across America to perform Jesus-centric renditions of his songs for over a year now. Videos from the services have flooded the Internet, countless celebrities have attended them and Kanye's sermons have repeatedly been spun into headlines. However, when N.O.R.E. says, "you know Kanye West got Sunday Service," Wayne replies, "I don't know that. What?" Once Weezy is filled in on what Yeezy has been up to, his shoulders slump and he gives an exasperated look. There may be multiple ways to interpret this reaction, but the video is priceless in itself.

In other Wayne news, he was seen happily hanging out with Birdman at the Funeral release party.