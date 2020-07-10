Lil Wayne's relationship with Denise Bidot is still fresh. In fact, they're only been dating for a few weeks as it seems Tunechi ended his engagement with La'Tecia Thomas just a few months ago. However, they're definitely enjoying that puppy love stage of their relationship, celebrating the honeymoon phase by going all out with the PDA on social media.

Clearly, both Wayne and Denise are excited about their new spark, making sure the world knows that they are falling in love.

"I could kiss you forever..." wrote the supermodel on a picture of herself and the rapper. She plants a kiss on his cheek as Tunechi looks to be ascending to Heaven.

Last month, Bidot faced off against people in her comments, comparing her to Tune's ex-fiancée.

"Denise how u gonna play another plus size sister like that?" asked a fan in her inbox. She had all the time in the world though.

"Do you go into your relationship worried about someone’s ex? Sorry girl no need to try and shame me, I’m happy," she replied.

Hopefully, Denise is the one for Lil Wayne. It's about time he falls in love and finds someone to spend the rest of his life with.

Earlier today, Wayne clocked in some family goals, making a dance video with his sons, one of whom looks exactly like him.