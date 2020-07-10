Everybody is in love with the new song from Lil Baby and 42 Dugg. The rappers have proven to be a formidable duo, previously striking with "Grace" and now earning the same kind of recognition for "We Paid." The track is popping off everywhere and it would appear as though it has even made its way to Lil Wayne's home.

Although Weezy has admitted in the past that he doesn't really listen to much of the new school of rap, he has said that Lil Baby is his favorite artist right now. Thus, it makes sense that he would be banging "We Paid" with his kids.



Evan Agostini/Getty Images

In a new video uploaded on Triller, Tunechi's kids show off their moves to the hit song. Kameron, who stands on the right side of the screen, looks nearly identical to the rapper.

Before 42 Dugg comes on, Kam and Drew do their thing before revealing the New Orleans star sitting behind them, enthusiastically rapping along to Dugg's section of the song.

This isn't the first time that people have raved about the physical similarities between Wayne and Kam. Just the other week, fans went wild over the resemblance, deeming them "twins."

Watch the video above and see for yourself.