Lil Baby shocked the world when his new album My Turn debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, marking the Atlanta rapper's best first-week sales of his entire career. The 25-year-old has leveled up exponentially since his introduction to the game. These days, he's bossing up by taking artists like 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez under his wing. It turns out that he has even impressed one of rap's legends enough to be considered his favorite artist of the moment.

During a new episode of Sneaker Shopping, Lil Wayne shopped for some new Balenciaga kicks and casually revealed who he considers to be his favorite artist right now.

"I just saw on The Breakfast Club, I saw my favorite artist Lil Baby with the Bape x Coach collaboration jacket," said Lil Wayne when discussing iconic streetwear brands and his own love for A Bathing Ape. He didn't go into details as to why he loves Lil Baby so much but the rapper is having himself a moment to start out the year, turning heads and convincing doubters that he's here to stay.

Would you be here for further collaborations between Lil Tunechi and Lil Baby? These two could form a powerful duo and we can't help but imagine how crazy a joint mixtape would be. What do you think?

