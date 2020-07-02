Five years ago, Lil Wayne released his Free Weezy Album, also known as FWA, exclusively on TIDAL. With Independence Day Weekend soon upon us and a special anniversary in tow, Wayne is giving his fans a major gift tonight as he is reportedly set to upload FWA on all streaming services for the first time ever.

As reported by HHNM, the album is expected to hit streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify, at midnight. The re-release is obviously exciting for people that have been begging for the album's universal drop, but there are some caveats to note.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Apparently, a number of songs have been left off of the re-issue. Whether that's for sample clearance issues or another reason is unknown as no explanation was reportedly provided. The tracks that will not be included are "I Feel Good," "Thinking About You," "He's Dead," and "Without You."

The publication also notes that, to make up for the tracks that were removed, one has been added. "We Livin’ Like That" is said to close out the album.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With new projects coming from Pop Smoke, Westside Gunn, and now Lil Wayne (albeit the fact that it's a re-release), it looks like this will be a night to remember.

Who's excited?

