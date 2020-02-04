Lil Wayne is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Funeral. That being said, Wayne did a very rare press run in the past few days including his appearance on Drink Champs. Wayne essentially talked about everything and it didn't seem like much was off the table. One of the biggest takeaways from the interview is that Wayne literally lives in his own world and has no clue about what's going on outside of sports and himself.

NORE asked Wayne about his feud with Pusha T. Although their feud goes back to the mid-aughts, Weezy revealed that he was completely blindsided by "Exodus 23:1." Wayne stated that he's unclear of where things went wrong, especially since he was on the "Grindin'" remix. The rapper compared finding out that Pusha T dissed him to an athlete that finds out they were traded in the press conference.

"I was like, 'man.' [Wayne's friend] was like, 'What you gon' do? You gon' come back at Pusha?' I'm like, 'What you mean? I'd love to do a song with him,'" he recalled before his friend broke the news that he was at the receiving end up a diss track.

Later on, NORE asked Wayne about rumors that Rick Ross was trying to get him and Pusha T on "Maybach Music VI." Weezy, still stuck in Wayne's World, simply replied, "I'm not sure. I don't even know what record. I swear to God."

