The Super Bowl is expected to be held, as previously announced, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California despite recent Omicron numbers. And with only a few weeks left before the most exciting event in football's yearly calendar, there is a scramble to find out whether the halftime show will still be happening (read more here) and if Los Angeles will even be able to host.

As we continue to hear rumblings about this year's Super Bowl, rapper Lil Wayne has officially shared his major sports predictions for 2022, offering his opinions on the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, his favorite quarterback of all time, and more.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Green Bay Packers, Weezy surprisingly didn't end up choosing either of those teams to win it all this year. Perhaps misunderstanding the question in a new interview for his Bumbu rum line, Wayne said, "My prediction for the Super Bowl this year is that it'll be in Los Angeles. I bet you I'm right!"

Maybe he just didn't feel like going out on a limb? On the basketball side of things, Wayne said that he obviously wants the Lakers to make it to the Finals but because the team looks "horrible," he chose a few other teams. In the Eastern Conference, Tunechi thinks Milwaukee and Brooklyn will face off in the ECF. And on the West, he thinks some sleeper picks will come to the forefront, tentatively choosing the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

Check out Lil Wayne's new interview with Bumbu below and let us know who you think is going to win the Super Bowl and NBA Finals this year.



