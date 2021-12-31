This season has not been a good one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they have taken numerous missteps. The team is currently sitting at a record of 17-19 which puts them on the verge of being ousted from playoff contention. It's a harsh reality for a team that brought on a ton of veterans this season, including Rajon Rondo who played for the Lakers when they won the title back in 2020.

Unfortunately, Rondo hasn't experienced much playing time this season, and it seemed like the Lakers simply weren't interested in changing that. Now, those suspicions have been confirmed as it was revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Rondo has been dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine.

As Woj reports, the Lakers will probably waive Valentine so that they can have an open roster spot that can be taken up by anyone of their choice. It remains to be seen who the Lakers will seek out here, although it should be interesting to see what the Lakers decide to do in the early stages of 2022.

Of course, the trade deadline is also coming up soon, so that will only make things more interesting. With that in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NBA.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images