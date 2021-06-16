Older fans probably remember at least one or two songs from the original Space Jam soundtrack, which featured Bugs Bunny spitting bars written by JAY-Z, a stacked posse cut featuring Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, and B Real, and the hilarious and emotional masterpiece that is "Basketball Jones."

Suffice it to say, the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack has big, toon-sized, shoes to fill. Having officially kicked things off to a good start with the Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin-assisted "We Win," the upcoming soundtrack has been unveiled in full, complete with a stacked starting roster of hip-hop talent. In fact, the lineup was revealed in a rather entertaining fashion, with a playful basketball-themed announcement trailer you can peep right here.

On paper, the project is certainly solid, with appearances from Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Saweetie, Salt-N-Pepa, Kash Doll, Lil Uzi Vert, SAINt JHN, SZA, Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Lil Tecca, Aminé, Dame D.O.L.L.A, G-Eazy, BROCKHAMPTON, Cordae, Joyner Lucas, and more.

You can check out the complete tracklist below, as shared by HipHopDX, and be sure to look out for the full release when it drops on July 9, 2021.

1. Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)”

2. 24kGoldn ft Lil Wayne – “Control The World”

3. Chance the Rapper ft. John Legend & Symba– “See Me Fly”

4. Saweetie ft. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll– “Hoops”

5. Lil Uzi Vert – “Pump Up The Jam”

6. SAINt JHN ft. SZA – “Just For Me”

7. John Legend – “Crowd Go Crazy”

8. Jonas Brothers – “Mercy”

9. Lil Tecca & Aminé – “Gametime”

10. Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – “About That Time”

11. BROCKHAMPTON – “MVP”

12. Cordae & DUCKWRTH – “Settle The Score”

13. Big Freedia – “Goin’ Looney”

14. Joyner Lucas – “Shoot My Shot”

15. Leon Bridges – “My Guy”

16. Anthony Ramos – “The Best”