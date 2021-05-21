mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin Take You To Church On "We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)"

Erika Marie
May 21, 2021 01:07
We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Lil Baby Feat. Kirk Franklin

With Just Blaze on production, this track is fire.


It's officially Space Jam season and they're is kicking things off with a new single featuring Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin. The unlikely pair of hitmakers have joined forces on "We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)" and it's the first track to be shared from the soundtrack for the basketball-centered, LeBron James-starring film. Space Jam: A New Legacy is all set to arrive on July 16 and a week prior to the film's release, the official soundtrack will hit streaming services.

Obviously, Franklin's legacy in the industry has spanned decades as the 16x Grammy Award-winning composer, writer, and artist has made waves in the gospel circuit. While fans may not understand this match-up, Lil Baby is one of the leading forces in the current Rap game, and Franklin is well-versed in collaborating with Hip Hop artists as he's fused contemporary gospel music with Rap culture.

Stream the Just Blaze-produced track "We Win" and let us know if you'll be watching Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Quotable Lyrics

I just wish that I could fly like a bird
Get away from this earth
Had to pray a prayer felt I was cursed
Always tell myself it could have bÐµ worse
Never goin' back, I brokÐµ the reverse
It come from my soul, no need to rehearse
Lot of time I was in need of work
Talked to God like I need this to work

Lil Baby Kirk Franklin
