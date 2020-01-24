In the last twenty-four hours, things have remarkably heated up on the hip-hop news circuit. January 2020 is about to be capped off with a bang, closing out with a brand new album from Lil Wayne entitled Funeral. Having teased the project's arrival for months, the follow-up to Tha Carter V is finally on the way, earning a release date of January 31. Lord knows if we'll receive a single from the body of work before that date. The way things are, people will still rush to hear what the legendary artist has been working on since his last musical impact and, already, you're able to reserve your spot as one of the first to explore the bed of artistry Wayne has been carefully putting together.

Following the release date and cover art announcements, Lil Wayne officially opened his webshop for business, dropping a bunch of merchandise inspired by the core themes of the upcoming work. In addition to the physical versions of Funeral, fans are able to support the rapper by spending cash on t-shirts, hoodies, caps, beanies, and long-sleeved shirts. Each item is packaged with a copy of the digital album, pretty much cementing some high first-week numbers for the New Orleans star.

Take a look at the merch available for pre-order here and be sure to pre-save the album here.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images