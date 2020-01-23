It looks like Lil Wayne's highly-anticipated follow-up to Tha Carter V is finally on the way. Funeral has been rumored to drop for a while but it initially seemed it was going to drop last year to coincide with his co-headlining tour with Blink 182. The album never came but that doesn't mean that he wasn't going to release it. The rapper's been teasing the project for a hot minute and it looks like he finally has a date set.

The Funeral is officially dropping on Jan. 31st. The rapper took to Instagram to share the release date with a short snippet of what to expect and if I'm not mistaken, the rapper does flick his lighter at the beginning before welcoming everyone to his "funeral" over a symphonic instrumental. Wayne's clearly kicking off the year on a high note with the release of Funeral. Hopefully, there's a tour to follow after the album drops.

Back in December, a fan shared a DM conversation he had with Weezy asking the rapper for an update on the album even if its the artwork or tracklist. At the time, Wayne had allegedly messaged back "Feb my G." Clearly, he wasn't far off and we're excited to hear whatever Wayne's cooked up on this project.

We'll keep you posted on any more information about Lil Wayne's Funeral.