- MusicLogic Announces New Memoir "This Bright Future"Logic announces that his upcoming memoir "This Bright Future" is now available for pre-order.ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shares "Whole Lotta Red" Release Date & Pre-Order LinkPre-order "Whole Lotta Red" now. ByKarlton Jahmal6.9K Views
- GamingSony Assures That More PS5s Are ComingDespite the PlayStation 5 being harder to secure than a copy of "Detox," Sony took a moment to assure the masses that a restock is on the way.ByMitch Findlay7.0K Views
- GamingPS5 Pre-Order Details Shared By SonyAs hype intensifies, Sony has officially started teasing the PS5 pre-order by opening the door to a lucky select few. ByMitch Findlay6.1K Views
- MusicYoung Dolph Announces "Rich $lave" Album With Lamborghini GiveawayYoung Dolph is getting ready to release a brand new album.ByAron A.6.5K Views
- Music50 Cent Announces "Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter" Release Date50 Cent is ready to impart his wisdom with his upcoming book "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," set to be released on April 28th. ByMitch Findlay4.3K Views
- StreetwearLil Wayne "Funeral" Album Pre-Order & Merch Available NowLil Wayne's thirteenth solo studio album will release next week.ByAlex Zidel7.8K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj To Play Cupidon With Valentines Day Launch Of Her 7th Perfume SetNicki Minaj is always in a loving mood in the month of February.ByDevin Ch8.1K Views
- MusicLogic Announces Pre-Order Date For Debut Novel "Supermarket"Logic is starting off the year by releasing his first ever novel.ByAlex Zidel19.8K Views
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Gearing Up To Drop "Invasion Of Privacy" Deluxe EditionAnother invasion. ByKarlton Jahmal5.1K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Launches "DUMMY BOY" Merch: Peep The DesignsThe new designs are sleek. ByZaynab7.1K Views
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Reveals Release Date For New Album "Some Rap Songs"It's a big day for Earl Sweatshirt fans!ByAlex Zidel5.0K Views
- MusicScHoolboy Q, T.I. & G-Eazy Featured On Too $hort's "The Pimp Tape" Dropping MidnightToo $hort grabs G-Eazy and The-Dream for the lead video single.ByDevin Ch3.4K Views
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Day 5 Merch Is All About "Ignored Prayers"Our prayers were certainly not ignored.ByAlex Zidel5.7K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Announces "Tha Carter V" Release DateLil Wayne shared a pre-order link for his highly-anticipated album "Tha Carter V."ByAlex Zidel166.1K Views
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Teases Anniversary Tour, Reveal New LP Cover Art & Release DateThe album and tour celebrate their debut's 25th anniversary.ByZaynab14.1K Views
- MusicYG Unveils Tracklist & Album Cover For “Stay Dangerous”Dropping next Friday, August 3rd. ByKevin Goddard27.7K Views
- MusicDenzel Curry Announces Release Date & Tracklist For “TA13OO”“TA1300” drops July 25-27.ByKevin Goddard16.8K Views
- MusicNas Releases Hoodies & T-Shirt Collection For "Nasir"Nas' experiment with Yeezy includes a merch run.ByDevin Ch5.2K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj "Queen" Pre-Order Reveals Album Will Have 19 SongsThe tracklist includes "Rich Sex," "Bed" and "Chun-Li."ByAlex Zidel7.4K Views
- MusicJay Rock Taps Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, SZA & More For “Redemption” AlbumPeep the official tracklist to Jay Rock's "Redemption" album.ByKevin Goddard18.1K Views