Lil Uzi Vert has already warned us that he's about to "flood" the airwaves with tons of content in 2020. He's getting a head start though because, right before the current decade closes, he's enjoying tremendous success with his dance single "Futsal Shuffle 2020."

When you think of Uzi's most popular songs, "XO Tour Llif3" immediately comes to mind. That track dominated the radio when it dropped but the sheer lack of music the Philadelphia cloud rapper has been able to gift us this year made for his highest-ever charting debut with "Futsal's" first week on the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Uzi Vert previously found himself on top of the chart as a featured artist with Migos' "Bad And Boujee" but, as a single artist, the seventh spot is as high as he's gotten. Debuting on this week's list, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" has already made history for Uzi, starting off at the bottom of the Top 5. Not only is this his best-ever debut as a single artist, but it's also his highest overall point since the beginning of his career. Do you think he's got a future No. 1 record on his hands?

We're closing out this important article with a reminder that Eternal Atake is still nowhere to be found. Hopefully, this prompts Uzi and his label to drop right away since, you know, he's a proven draw...