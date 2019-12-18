When an artist promises that new music is on the horizon, it's not always easy to accept as fact. We've been hurt before. Especially when labels begin intervening, as is so often the case. And yet everything that rises must converge. It's been years since Lil Uzi Vert dropped off a full-length studio album with Luv Is Rage 2, and much of the fan love has appropriately begun turning into rage. Not necessarily directed at Uzi himself, but rather DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and the powers that be ostensibly keeping Eternal Atake locked away.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Now, that's not to say there is one cut and dry reason behind the notorious delays. A behind-the-scenes conflict between producer Forza (formerly of the Working On Dying collective) and Lil Uzi Vertturned both public and ugly; in short, the producer was leaking Uzi music and likely contributing to the project's seemingly endless delays. Luckily, that appears to have been settled to some degree, and it wasn't long before Uzi was dropping off a new single in "Futsal Shuffle 2020."

With his latest already racking up streams and a heavy dose of fan engagement, it seems the perfect time to strike while the iron is hot. This morning, Uzi took to Twitter with a gleeful vow: "I think imma just flood 2020." Naturally, his fans took to the act of generosity with jubilation; a holiday miracle indeed! The road to Eternal Atake has been arduous, but all roads must end at some point. Might 2020 truly be the year of Lil Uzi Vert?