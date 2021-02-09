Shortly after revealing that he had gotten a $24 million diamond implanted into his forehead, Lil Uzi Vert posted a concerning photo of himself bleeding from the piercing. While it was believed to have been taken days following the procedure, Uzi later clarified that the picture was from minutes after the diamond was pierced to his face.

His new body modification serves as a precursor to another procedure that the rapper is already hinting at, sharing an exchange with Grimes about them potentially getting chips inserted into their brains next year. As we wait for that to take place, Lil Uzi's jeweler, Eliantte & Co’s Simon Babaev, is speaking out about the new forehead diamond, explaining that the piercing was as safe as any other.

"We didn’t think he was serious about it, but as he started making payments on the specific stone, he made it clear that he was very serious," said Babaev during an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone.

He explained that the new piece is as safe as any other piercing and, despite what Uzi said, the chances of him dying from it were low. "Yeah, it’s as safe as any other piercing," he said. "As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly."

The jeweler agrees that Uzi is a trendsetter, pointing out that this is the first time somebody has come to Eliantte with a project like this. While it's the first forehead diamond they do, Babaev remembers Young Thug having a diamond implanted in his face, a teardrop, a few years ago. However, he believes that the rapper lost the diamond after it got lost.

Do you think Lil Uzi Vert looks good with his new forehead jewelry?

[via] + [via]