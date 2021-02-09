It wasn't enough for Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert to have a $24 million diamond pierced to the middle of his forehead-- he wants to modify his body even further. According to his recent activity on Twitter, the Eternal Atake rapper is planning to undergo an experimental surgery next year alongside artist Grimes to have chips inserted into their brains.

Tweeting out the name of Elon Musk's company Neuralink, Lil Uzi Vert was messaged by Grimes, Musk's girlfriend, who told him more about what the start-up plans to accomplish. According to Neuralink's website, the company develops ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers.

"Let’s get brain chips," said Grimes in response to Uzi's tweet. "I’m ready when we doing it?" asked the rapper. "Let’s aim for chips by 2022. it’s experimental surgery but if it succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha," said Grimes. "Okay !!! I will call u for more detail."

Their call is seemingly scheduled for today, so a lot of people will be locked into Lil Uzi Vert's accounts on social media for any hints as to what sort of surgery he'll be undergoing next year with Grimes. It shouldn't be surprising that the rapper is interested in this sort of technology, especially given the fact that he just had a diamond implanted into his face.

Would you ever consider having a chip inserted into your brain?

[via]