In the span of twenty-four hours, Lil Uzi Vert got a $24 million diamond implanted in the middle of his forehead, became the talk of social media, argued that the diamond is centered when people told him it wasn't, and allegedly encountered a brush with death after his fresh piercing started bleeding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

The 26-year-old rapper posted more photo and video content of his outlandish new jewelry acquisition, which he says he's been paying off since 2017. At one point, Uzi must have moved it the wrong way because it struck a nerve, prompting him to bleed from the fresh piercing. Of course, instead of seeking medical help or calling the surgeon who implanted the diamond in his face, Uzi went straight to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with blood running down his face.

"If I don't get it took out the right way I could die..... no seriously," said Uzi on Twitter. The picture understandably sparked some concerned reactions from his fans, prompting the artist to quickly delete the post and issue an update. "Ok we good," he said in another video, this time without blood pooling on his forehead.

Hopefully, this doesn't affect Uzi's health. It's possible that his body may begin to reject the $24 million diamond, which could already be starting. Do you think he'll need to eventually have it removed?

While Sauce Walka has been dissing the Philadelphia native about his new look, Young Thug has praised him, reacting to the diamond on Instagram Stories. Read about his thoughts here.