The wait for Eternal Atake ended on Friday, or did it? Lil Uzi Vert dropped off his sophomore album on Friday morning without much warning but it appears that was only the first half of the project. The Philadelphia rapper hit Twitter earlier today where he revealed that a part two was on the way. "Dude I drop the first half of EA second half of Album ON THE WAY," he wrote on Twitter.



It's unclear what exactly he means by the "second half" of the project since he's been teasing the deluxe version of EA including eight new songs. "Bro when deluxe drop the real order of album is insane," he said on Twitter yesterday. Uzi has been putting in work heavily in recent times so it wouldn't be surprising if he had an arsenal of music he's waiting to unload now that EA is out.

Eternal Atake has easily been one of the most anticipated albums of the year and the sales projection clearly reflect that. The rapper is on pace to have 275-325k in his first week and expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. What's more impressive is that Eternal Atake might end up outperforming Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By which stands as the second-biggest debut of the week following BTS's new album.