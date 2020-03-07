Lil Uzi Vert is an open book. The rollout for Eternal Atake entailed Uzi sharing all his whims on Twitter and then acting on them. Considering how constrained by label issues he appeared to be in the past, it's exciting to see Uzi maneuver as he pleases. However, the release of his long-awaited sophomore album has also largely involved the input of his fans. The Philly rapper has been interacting with them on Twitter for this past week, hyping them up and answering questions.

The Eternal Atake rollout is not over. The same day as its surprise release (Mar. 6), Uzi teased that the album's deluxe version is on the way. He tweeted all the artists he hopes to bring on board asking if they're ready. The list included Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. While he selected these guest features himself, he's seeking the advice of his fans regarding which songs should be added to the tracklist.

Fans are pulling inspiration from Uzi's previously previewed and leaked songs. One in particular that was heavily requested is "Myron", which was teased in a video of Uzi dancing to it back in 2018. It's produced by Working On Dying and had surfaced online under the title "Bonnie & Clyde". It was proven that "Myron" will finally gets its official release in a video Uzi just shared recording his ad-libs for the track. Uzi has also taken the suggestion of including "Jellybean" (aka "Kobe Rollie"), which boasts production by Pi'erre Bourne.

Fans are also proposing other artists that should appear on the revamped project. Unsurprisingly, Playboi Carti was one of them. However, Uzi claimed he "don’t know where he at," raising concerns that there is still a riff between them.

Uzi insists that Eternal Atake (Deluxe) will arrive at some point this week. Some fans are doubting the likelihood of this, but Uzi assures that his new alter-ego, Baby Pluto, NEVER lies. The standard version arrived as promised, so why shouldn't we have faith in him?