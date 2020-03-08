After watching Lil Uzi Vert struggle with his label and not releasing music for so long, it's great to see him back on top again. Uzi dropped of Eternal Atake this past weekend, and the project is expected to debut #1 on Billboard with between 250-350k units moved. Uzi's comeback is warranted; Eternal Atake is getting praise from critics and fans alike. Now that fans have been able to bump the project for just a few days, Uzi is ready to hit them with some more. He has already spoken about dropping a deluxe version of Eternal Atake, and now Uzi has blessed fans with some more details.

Uzi announced on Twitter that his deluxe album will contain 8 new songs. "Deluxe albums usually drop like 2 or 3 new songs I seen mf in the comment wanting like 16 songs on the deluxe album y’all asking for to much expect like 3 songs to be on there no more than that," one fan posted online. Uzi responded to the fan, writing, "You wrong I’m going like 8 songs." Uzi hinted that the deluxe version of his album can drop as soon as next week, and may include several high profile features such as Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.