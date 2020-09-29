If you ask Lil Uzi Vert, nothing separates him from you and me. In reality, several million dollars, multi-platinum records, the latest designer fashion collections, and more divide him from the regular folk. Still, he wants you to know that, despite his status as one of the world's leading recording artists, he's just a regular guy.

Just before 9 AM, the Philadelphia-raised rapper took to Twitter to update us all on his day, saying that he was in the studio making music before reminding us that his career doesn't define him.

"Im making music right now," wrote Uzi, adding a bunch of emojis to keep the tone right. "But I’m still a regular n***a remember that."

Do you think he's working on the long-rumored collaborative tape with Future? Or is he putting in time on his official Eternal Atake follow-up? Either way, his fans are amped up and they want more information, begging for any hints as to what he's coming with next.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Most recently, Lil Uzi Vert was featured on Lil Tecca's album Virgo World, which featured the song "Dolly". The track originally belonged to Uzi but, after it leaked, he seemingly passed it to Tecca and stayed on as a collaborator.

What do you want to see from Uzi next?