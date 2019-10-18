Some of Lil Uzi Vert's fans are selfishly excited about what's going on in his life right now. Over the course of the last forty-eight hours, the Philadelphia rapper has been channelling his emotions into his social media pages, telling the world about his break-up and sharing limited details about what happened. While it's still not entirely clear who he was dating, Uzi seemingly got broken up with this week and he's feeling really low. Of course, the fans who like Uzi's heartbreak music are excited because this possibly means he'll be writing a few anthems for them in the coming days. However, we really should just be wishing him well because, from the looks of it, he's taking this really hard.

Updating his Instagram story with a video of himself using a search engine to ask "WHY IS LIL UZI SO SAD," he then decided to expose his text messages to his ex-girlfriend. "Wya I'm not feeling well," he started. He then realized that she was ghosting him, venting to the non-respondent woman in an emotional manner. "I can't believe you left me and I never left you," he added. "Can you please answer? Wtf. Why would you leave me?"

Everyone send your well wishes to Lil Uzi Vert right now. Clearly, he can use some love.