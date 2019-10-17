Pray for Lil Uzi Vert. This man has been going through it, has he not? Thoughts of Eternal Atake once bloomed so powerfully. As the momentum from "XO Tour Lif3" began to dissipate, many wondered what exactly was going on behind the scenes. Uzi was among the biggest names in mainstream music, and a double-down was not only desired but anticipated. And yet nothing came. Nothing but behind-the-scenes rumblings of a DJ Drama scorned. Years later, we're still waiting for Uzi's indefinitely shelved project. It's entirely possible that wait will go on longer than Celine Dion's heart. Especially if the young man continues to suffer in his personal life.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

These days, Instagram has become the go-to platform for firing off a cry for help. In his most recent story, Uzi took a moment to reflect on his current state, which isn't entirely a positive one. "Once again alone," he writes, along with the age-old idiom "love hurts." It's unclear what prompted this morose reflection, but we can only hope Uzi finds some inner peace for his own good. Music is one thing, but mental health and well-being should always be prioritized.

Hang in there, Uzi. Hang in there.