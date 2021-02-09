The alleged $24 million pink diamond implanted into Lil Uzi Vert's forehead continues to be a hot topic of conversation. The rapper has been stealing headlines ever since he revealed he'd finally paid off a $24 million diamond—a piece that he's been forking over cash for since 2017. After sharing that he'd gotten the expensive rock implanted into his face, Uzi has been under scrutiny and beefing with Sauce Walka, but when he was recently accused of cultural appropriation, the rapper stepped in to defend himself.

"I'm just a Average dude," Uzi tweeted with photos that are said to be from the Indian television series, Mahabharat. Someone replied by saying, "Where r all the people saying cultural appropriation? I guess it doesn't matter when it's asian cultures." This caused a firestorm of responses as diehard Uzi fans came to the rapper's defense against people who agreed with the Twitter user, causing Uzi to jump in with a few thoughts.

"Hey glad to see you sharing your thoughts and knowledge," he began. "But I'm not mimicking anything I know about a lot and love different forms of art ... do you even know where the images is from ? Honestly ... I love y'all [red heart emoji]." Check out the posts below along with a few mixed reactions.