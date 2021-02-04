Freddie Gibbs is a no-nonsense rapper. He may love to get silly on social media, making plenty of jokes on Instagram Stories, but he's never been one to dabble in the shenanigans or antics. Unlike a majority of rappers coming up, Gibbs never colored his hair (possibly because he has none), he never got face tattoos, and he's definitely not walking around with a multi-million-dollar diamond in his face.

Inspired by Lil B, Lil Uzi Vert went and got a $24 million diamond implanted in the middle of his forehead, a procedure that he says he's been saving up for since 2017. The rapper has shown off multiple different angles of the new piece, also posting a photo of himself with blood streaming down his face because of the piercing. "If I don't get it took out the right way I could die..... no seriously," he said, concerning his fans. Young Thug is a fan of the new look for Uzi, but it would appear as though Freddie Gibbs is not, commenting on the outlandishness on Twitter.

"When I see Uzi," wrote Gangsta Gibbs, attaching a video of Thanos ripping an infinity stone from another character's head. Clearly, he's not feeling the new look too much.

Gibbs isn't the only one joking about Uzi's new diamond, with entire corners of the internet ganging up on the 26-year-old Philadelphia native and cracking Avengers jokes about his latest jewelry acquisition.

Freddie Gibbs has been teasing the release of a new single with ScHoolboy Q, apparently dropping tonight. Check out the teaser here.