Our "Fire Emoji" playlist has the best tracks of this week's most coveted releases.
This week's "Fire Emoji" Spotify playlist is not to be slept on. This week has been one of the most historic weeks in hip-hop history in quite some time. Lil Uzi Vert released a total of two chart-topping projects in Eternal Atake (2020) and LUV Vs. The World 2 (2020) after years of battling with DJ Drama's Generation One imprint. Jay Electronica finally released his debut album, A Written Testimony (2020), after a decade-plus long wait for his devoted fellowship. And YNW Melly delivered on a Juice WRLD "Suicidal (Remix)" from the discomfort of his jail cell. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lil Uzi Vert currently has the opportunity to surpass Eminem's record for total album sales this new year with both of his highly-anticipated releases. While Rich The Kid, Curren$y, and more have all dropped listen-worthy projects for their loyal fanbases. Also, what have become hip-hop mainstays in Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion made appearances of this week's "Fire Emoji" playlist.
Highly coveted hip-hop staples including Gunna, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Keed, Jhene Aiko, Ab-Soul, and more make their way onto the playlist as well. Check out this week's "Fire Emoji" playlist in the Spotify streaming link below.