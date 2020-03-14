This week's "Fire Emoji" Spotify playlist is not to be slept on. This week has been one of the most historic weeks in hip-hop history in quite some time. Lil Uzi Vert released a total of two chart-topping projects in Eternal Atake (2020) and LUV Vs. The World 2 (2020) after years of battling with DJ Drama's Generation One imprint. Jay Electronica finally released his debut album, A Written Testimony (2020), after a decade-plus long wait for his devoted fellowship. And YNW Melly delivered on a Juice WRLD "Suicidal (Remix)" from the discomfort of his jail cell. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert currently has the opportunity to surpass Eminem's record for total album sales this new year with both of his highly-anticipated releases. While Rich The Kid, Curren$y, and more have all dropped listen-worthy projects for their loyal fanbases. Also, what have become hip-hop mainstays in Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion made appearances of this week's "Fire Emoji" playlist.

Highly coveted hip-hop staples including Gunna, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Keed, Jhene Aiko, Ab-Soul, and more make their way onto the playlist as well. Check out this week's "Fire Emoji" playlist in the Spotify streaming link below.