Over the years, we've witnessed many of Philadelphia-based rapper Lil Uzi Vert's chapters play out in real-time. As he constantly reinvents himself, we most recently saw the rapper stick out from the crowd after getting a rare pink diamond pierced to the middle of his forehead, with many reports claiming that the gem cost Uzi over $24 million. As he continues to sport the face jewelry on occasion, Uzi has debuted yet another dramatic new look over the weekend, changing his profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram and showing off his new spiky hairstyle.

Sticking out his tongue and styling his spiky hair in a punk fashion, Lil Uzi announced the return of "evil Uzi" over the weekend before also telling his fans he doesn't want to look like anybody else. He went on to spend time teasing the cover artwork for his forthcoming project, The Pink Tape.

"Woke up back that evil Uzi," wrote the rapper on Instagram Stories on March 5. "Oh yea, it's alot of people who thought I was done and prayed every night that they would take my spot. Boy oh boy just fasten your seatbelts. Oh sh*t I almost forgot, y'all dress funny. I don't wanna look like nobody."

While his new hairstyle sets him apart from his male rap counterparts, Rico Nasty has previously sported a similar look, so she may have inspired the cut.

Check out Uzi's new photos below and let us know what you think in the comments. Are you ready for this next era in his career?








