It's the end of an era. After proudly showing off the $24 million diamond that he pierced to the middle of his forehead earlier this year, it appears as though Lil Uzi Vert has removed the extravagant piece of jewelry from his face. In his latest pictures and videos, the rapper goes diamond-less with his girlfriend, rapper JT of the City Girls.

Fans noticed the change in Lil Uzi's look after the rapper was spotted on a double date this weekend with Future and Dess Dior in Miami, Florida. Alongside his boo JT, Uzi looked a little different and his followers were quick to spot that his $24 million was missing in the shot. On Monday evening, Uzi posted up with his love and displayed some major PDA. Once again, the piercing on his forehead was missing. Do you think he has removed it permanently?

The hip-hop couple showed off their love by dancing together on Instagram, taking a quick break to swap spit in the middle of their clip. Uzi and JT look like they're very much in love and you've got to be happy to see it. Hopefully, they work out in the long run.

Have a look below at some of Lil Uzi Vert's latest diamond-less pictures and let us know if you prefer him with the massive jewel or without.