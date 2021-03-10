On Sunday, rapper Bfb Da Packman joined Lizzo's Instagram live and finally got the chance to shoot his shot in front of her. Bfb Da Packman is a rising artist out of Michigan who has recently gained recognition for continuing his postal service job while carrying on with his rap career. After their live together, Lil Uzi Vert took the time to approve a potential relationship between Lizzo and Bfb Da Packman. Posting a screenshot of the live to his Instagram story, Lil Uzi said he is "100% for it."

Fans of Bfb Da Packman know of his longterm pursuit and admiration of the "Truth Hurts" singer. Look at his journey of crushing on Lizzo to finally getting to talk to her.

Lizzo had revealed earlier this month that Bfb Da Packman sent her a $339 flower arrangement for Valentine's Day and he even learned how to play the flute so he could serenade her.

Do y'all think they'll make a good couple? Let us know what you think in the comments.

[via]