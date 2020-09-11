On the last day of July, Future and Lil Uzi Vert were expected to release their collaborative mixtape, which had been teased for several weeks prior. Instead, they waited until midday to unload two new singles, "Over Your Head" and "Patek." The songs have been well-received by fans of the two superstars, especially the former, and it looks like they may be starting to ease us back into the hype for their collaborative body of work.

While we haven't heard much about the Pluto x Baby Pluto project in the last thirty days or so, Lil Uzi Vert came from out of nowhere last night to share a behind-the-scenes video of the two in the studio, dancing to an extraterrestrial-sounding beat.

The footage captures Uzi's trek from the car to the lab, following him in as he meets up with Future, listening to a particular beat that both of them would surely snap over. It sounds like it was tailor-made for an Uzi x Future link-up, which we'll hopefully be hearing the end results of once the two rappers finally decide to offload their full-length project.

The last time they started teasing new music, they released a two-pack of singles in the afternoon. Could we be seeing this one as soon as later today?

Watch the "Casual Baby Pluto x Pluto Content" above and let us know if you'll be waiting for it.