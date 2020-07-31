Lil Uzi Vert & Future Do Some High-Class Flexing On "Patek"

Lil Uzi Vert and Future had been teasing a new project for the last couple of weeks, and fans expected it to drop last night. Of course, the release never came and fans were very confused. Well, it seems like life really does come at you fast as a two-pack was recently put on streaming platforms. The project is called Pluto x Baby Pluto and features two songs in "Patek" and "Over Your Head."

The first of these songs is incredibly catchy and features Uzi giving us one of his classic melodic flows. Future takes over the track in the second half and you really get a sense of the chemistry both artists are working with. Meanwhile, the beat complements both artists perfectly and will have you bopping your head with intensity.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think of this collab.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come on baby you know that I'm bagging you

I had to give you a Louis bag or two

There is no one as bad as you

We got Pateks on Pateks too