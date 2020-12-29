Popp Hunna was in for a rude awakening this week, quickly finding out about how ugly fame can be after paperwork re-surfaced from when he allegedly cooperated with the feds after witnessing his friend get murdered at the age of 14. Lil Uzi Vert and others have started to go against the rising rapper from Philadelphia, who claims he might quit rapping as a whole because of how this has affected him.

As people continue to call Popp Hunna a snitch, others have debated letting him loose since he was just a 14-year-old when he worked with the feds. However, that doesn't appear to be an excuse for some people, like Lil Tjay, who explains that it's actually a pretty poor reason for doing what he did.

"I did a bid @14," wrote the Bronx-based rapper on Instagram, commenting on DJ Akademiks' post. "No excuse this bad works," he added with a thumbs down emoji.

Lil Uzi Vert was the first big-name artist to speak out against Popp Hunna, allegedly messaging the young rapper and asking to be taken off his two songs with him. They had been going viral with the remix to "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" but that success isn't important to Uzi, who says that he

"just can't respect" what Popp allegedly did.

Do you think Popp Hunna should be forgiven because he was so young or, like Lil Tjay, do you think that age isn't an excuse?