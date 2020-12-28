Without a doubt, you've heard Popp Hunna's infectious hit single "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" if you've logged onto TikTok in the last month. The rapper has been rising quickly following his viral success, attracting two feature verses from fellow Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert and releasing his new mixtape Mud Baby. Despite all of his blessings, it looks as though Popp Hunna could be facing a steep decline not even fifteen minutes after his initial surge in fame because paperwork alleging that he snitched when he was a teenager has resurfaced.

The young Philly talent allegedly posted his direct messages with Lil Uzi Vert on Instagram Stories, which seem to suggest that Uzi wants to be taken off of his songs with Popp.

"I'm about to just quit rapping all that paper work just f*cked my whole reputation up," reportedly said Popp Hunna, according to multiple hip-hop blogs on Instagram and Twitter.

"Lil bro you got to take me off ya EP I can't accept what you did," allegedly said Lil Uzi Vert, reaching out to the rising rapper. "Cmon big bro," replied Popp. "Everybody starting to hate me because I was being loyal I did what I had to do. I can't even get features from no more other artist because of this." Lil Uzi seemingly responded and said that he "just can't respect what you did" and was no longer down to be associated with him.

The paperwork that Popp is referring to has been posted on social media, detailing a conversation that he allegedly had with the feds at the age of 14 after witnessing one of his friends being murdered.

What do you think about this situation? Should Popp Hunna be forgiven, considering the fact that he was only 14? Or do you think he deserves the backlash?