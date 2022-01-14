Lil Tjay called out an unnamed "mainstream rapper" on Twitter, Friday, for allegedly "embracing my opps." Fans in the replies theorized which rapper he could be trying to diss.

“U a mainstream rapper embracing my opps,” he tweeted. “Lol I take everything personal who trynna get backdoored for wave surfing raise ya hand.”

Tjay added in another post: “Me myself and I vs all.. everybody K."



Fans were quick to theorize that the Bronx rapper could be referring to French Montana commenting on Dthang's Instagram.

“I think he talking about French Montana commenting on Dthang ig,” one fan replied to Tjay's tweet.

A separate fan acknowledged that Polo G and DThang follow each other.

Besides subtweeting other rappers, Tjay also recently used the social media platform to land a collaboration with fellow Bronx native, Cardi B.

"I ain’t gon lie @iamcardib [what’s the word] we the 2 hottest in the city rn,” he tweeted, back in December. “idk it feel like u ducking or sum.”

Cardi hit him back in the quote tweets with, "Send me some."

"Say lessss," replied Tjay with several fire emojis.

Check out Tjay's two newest tweets below.

