TheHxliday Drops New Song "Opps" For St. Patrick's Day

You can't really call yourself TheHxliday unless you intend on celebrating all the holidays... Thankfully, the 19-year-old Motown Records signee is out here on his journey to find a pot of gold, releasing his new single and music video for "Opps" for St. Patrick's Day.

The speaker-knocking new single is the latest offering from the young rising star, who has recently been buzzing with his Batbxy project. "Opps" is the Baltimore native's warning to his enemies, coupled with a music video that's just as confident as the song. TheHxliday pulls up in his Bentley before being introduced as an iced-out baby.

This is the 19-year-old's first new song since the release of Batbxy.

Listen to the new thumper below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

She pullin' on my dreads, I got hangtime

She said she liked my chain, I know just what she meant by it

These VVS no Johnny Dang

All my opps, they on the sideline

I can't let them leave my eyesight

Whole team posted on the block eying