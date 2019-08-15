16-year-old rapper Lil Tecca is one of the brightest young talents in the country right now, destroying everything he touches and proving to be an exciting addition to the game. The New York-raised recording artist is ready to continue his ascent to the top, teaming up with Juice WRLD, a certified star in his own right, for the official remix to his hit song "Ransom." The track has been sitting near the pole position on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for a couple of weeks and the remix is bound to bring even more attention his way. Unfortunately though, the opps were trying to line him when uploading the remix to SoundCloud because after he tried to share it with his fans, Tecca got hit with a copyright infringement violation... for his own song.

The rapper was on Instagram Live when the ordeal occurred and right away, he went downstairs to complain to his mom. "How you gon' copyright me???" asked Lil Tecca before making his way to the matriarch of the family. "This is literally me! Mom, I tried to drop the song on SoundCloud and it copyrighted me." They proceeded to speak about the issue, keeping his phone on the entire time.

Despite the complications, Tecca and Juice WRLD were finally able to drop the song for the world to hear. What do you think of it?