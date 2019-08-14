Juice WRLD Joins Lil Tecca On "Ransom (Remix)"

Lil Tecca's breakout hit "Ransom" has undoubtedly been getting some heavy spins this summer. As it continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100, currently sitting at #10, the rapper's came through with a brand new remix of the single featuring one of the hottest artists out right now. Lil Tecca joins forces with Juice WRLD for the official remix of the song. Although Tecca kept his original verses on the track, Juice WRLD does come through with a stand-out verse on the record. It doesn't necessarily enhance the infectiousness of the remix but Juice WRLD's touch never hurts.

"Ransom" might be Tecca's biggest song to date but he's also dropped several other singles since. The rapper recently came through with his single, "Bossanova" last month. Hopefully, this means we'll get a new project from him at some point in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Feel like yesterday I was watching Fresh Prince

Now the crib like Bel-Air, RIP Uncle Phil

Money big, Uncle Phil

Twin glocks, feelin' lil

N***as hate, Uncle Tom

Spin them off, carousel



